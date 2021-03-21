Quark Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $494.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

