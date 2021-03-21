QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77.28 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $293.23 million and approximately $77.28 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.