QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.98 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.98 million and $135,190.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068902 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.