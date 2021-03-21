QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $412,276.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

