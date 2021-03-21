Radicle (RAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $14.18 or 0.00025168 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

