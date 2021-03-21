Radicle Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Radicle has a market cap of $67.64 million and $4.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $13.79 or 0.00024344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Radicle Coin Trading

