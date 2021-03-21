Radix Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $137.73 million and $3.18 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00459643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00064339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00695867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Radix

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

