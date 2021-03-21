Raise Price Tops $0.0070 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $103,597.59 and $541.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

