RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.17 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $141.10 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00464217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.19 or 0.00734579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,391,538 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.