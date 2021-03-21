Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.36.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

