Rapidz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,105.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $55,105.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

