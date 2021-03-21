Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $66,863.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

