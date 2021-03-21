Rarible (RARI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.54 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $27.14 or 0.00047367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

