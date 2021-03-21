Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $67,144.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00461464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00138338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00712040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00073450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

