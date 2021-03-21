Ravencoin (RVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $477.75 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $477.75 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00458961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00141381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,384,910,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

