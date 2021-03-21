Raydium Price Hits $8.52 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Raydium has a market capitalization of $188.86 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $8.52 or 0.00014917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.75 or 0.00463605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00063470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00138812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.62 or 0.00727801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,169,665 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

