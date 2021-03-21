Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $269.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $249.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

