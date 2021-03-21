Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Raymond James worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 537,602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders have sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

