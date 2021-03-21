Razor Network Market Cap Tops $38.96 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $38.96 million and $4.15 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars.

