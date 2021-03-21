RChain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,910.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $79.18 million and approximately $270,910.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00050950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00641404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars.

