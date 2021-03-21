Realio Network Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $820,962.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

