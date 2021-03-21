Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.76 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $695,098.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars.

