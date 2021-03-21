RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.00 Million

Brokerages predict that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will post $305.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. RealPage posted sales of $277.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

