Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.