Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) One Day Volume Tops $202,914.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

