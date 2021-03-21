RED Reaches Market Cap of $809,893.59 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. RED has a total market cap of $809,893.59 and approximately $6,013.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RED has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.00340270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.