RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $367,748.04 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. RED has a total market cap of $367,748.04 and $1,106.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00346165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.