Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,015.08 or 1.00109343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074106 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.