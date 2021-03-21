RedFOX Labs [old] Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00647963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023479 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars.

