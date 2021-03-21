RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $336.14 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00257087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00099081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00053022 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

