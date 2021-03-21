Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

Several analysts have commented on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 2,510,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,446. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

