reflect.finance Trading Down 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001478 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $497,612.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00458961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00141381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00057050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.32 or 0.00704040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00073365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,465,914 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

