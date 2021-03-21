Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Boosted by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

