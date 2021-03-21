Ren Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.13 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $78.13 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

