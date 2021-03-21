Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 73,100 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuVasive worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,346 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 267,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 165,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 122,566 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 109,142 shares during the period.

NUVA opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

