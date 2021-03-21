Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 319,800 Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE WDR opened at $25.02 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.