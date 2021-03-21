renBTC (RENBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.62 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $56,716.77 or 0.99980445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $731.04 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00461464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00138338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00712040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00073450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,889 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

