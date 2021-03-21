Render Token (RNDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.29 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Render Token has a market capitalization of $105.43 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00051286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.00646453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,157,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,238,928 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.