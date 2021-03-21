renDOGE Price Hits $0.0584 on Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $180,111.54 and approximately $152.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00461655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00140269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00057387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00707181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

