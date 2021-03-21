REPO Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One REPO token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $152,936.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, REPO has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00461692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00138835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

