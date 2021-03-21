Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $96.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

