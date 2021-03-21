Revain Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.66 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00641912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024165 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

