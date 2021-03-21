Reviewing LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LifeVantage and Rockwell Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 310.45%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and Rockwell Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.57 $11.55 million $0.86 10.81 Rockwell Medical $61.30 million 2.05 -$34.13 million ($0.56) -2.39

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 5.29% 45.39% 24.01% Rockwell Medical -47.23% -117.67% -46.33%

Summary

LifeVantage beats Rockwell Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. It is also developing an intravenous formulation of Triferic for use by hemodialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. Its target customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

