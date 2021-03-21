Reviewing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 5 1 0 2.17

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.80%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $10.56, suggesting a potential downside of 37.35%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and First Majestic Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.67 $4.30 million $0.01 1,821.00 First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 10.32 -$40.47 million $0.04 421.50

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26%

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats First Majestic Silver on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

