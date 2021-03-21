Reviewing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadcom and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 22 0 2.81 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $470.36, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 12.39% 35.23% 10.61% Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.11 $2.96 billion $18.45 25.72 Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 2.01 -$9.40 million $0.91 57.95

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Ultra Clean on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Jose, California.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

