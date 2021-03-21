Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Position Cut by TRV GP Iii LLC

TRV GP Iii LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 23.9% of TRV GP Iii LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TRV GP Iii LLC owned about 10.58% of Revolution Medicines worth $278,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

RVMD traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,298,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,298. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.