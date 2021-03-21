REVV (REVV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.97 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, REVV has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $106.24 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00140384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00695908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00073969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

