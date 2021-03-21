Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.27 ($121.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €86.15 and its 200-day moving average is €80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.04.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.