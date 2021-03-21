Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,605 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

