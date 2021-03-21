Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,322 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Editas Medicine worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,643,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

